App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Jun 02, 2017 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sharad Pawar tells farmers to continue agitation but to not waste produce

NCP president Sharad Pawar today said the farmers in Maharashtra should continue their strike until all their demands are met.

Sharad Pawar tells farmers to continue agitation but to not waste produce
Milk spilling

NCP president Sharad Pawar today said the farmers in Maharashtra should continue their strike until all their demands are met.

"Until the farmers get complete loan waiver and the government agrees to all their demands, they should ensure they stay united and continue the agitation. The government is trying to create fissures among them by leaking reports that it is considering loan waiver for small farmers," Pawar said, speaking to reporters here.

However, the former Union agriculture minister also said the farmers shouldn't throw the produce on roads as a part of protest.

"Instead of dumping vegetables and milk on road, farmers should distribute it to the poor in villages and thereby strengthen their agitation," Pawar said.

Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare said the BJP-led state government should concede farmers' demands immediately.

"Without waiting for farmers to intensify the stir further, the government should accept all demands," he said.

Opposition raised farmers' issues time and again but instead of responding, the government mocked the opposition and suspended its MLAs (for disruptions during the Budget session), he said.

"The anti-farmer policies of the Centre and the state government are responsible for over 9,500 farmer suicides in three years while BJP is in power," Tatkare said.
X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.