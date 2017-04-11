App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire-news
Apr 07, 2017 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Samsung launches Galaxy C7 Pro in India, priced Rs 27,990

Smartphone major Samsung today launched in India its new 4G smartphone "Galaxy C7 Pro" that will be available on Amazon from April 11, for Rs 27,990.

Samsung launches Galaxy C7 Pro in India, priced Rs 27,990

Smartphone major Samsung today launched in India its new 4G smartphone "Galaxy C7 Pro" that will be available on Amazon from April 11, for Rs 27,990.

"Galaxy C7 Pro is a smartphone which we feel suits best to millenials in India. It has full metal unibody with just 7 milimetre thickness and comes with 16 megapixel primary as well as selfie camera," Samsung India Vice President for Online Business Sandeep Singh Arora said.

The phone comes with 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt memory and support external memory of 256 GB.

"We look for all channels to reach out to our consumers. This phone will be exclusively available at Amazon from April 11," Arora said.

Galaxy C7 Pro has a 3,300mAh battery, with fast charging capabilities to charge the phone completely in 1 hour 40 minutes.

"Galaxy C7 Pro will be available in two colour options - Navy Blue and Gold. The device will be priced at Rs 27,990," Arora said.

tags #4G smartphone #Business #Millenials #new launch #Samsung Galaxy C7 #Sandeep Singh Arora

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.