App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire-news
Apr 09, 2017 12:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Samsung India's R&D unit tops chart of IT patent applicants

According to the annual report of Office of the Controller General of patents, designs, trademarks and geographical indications, the other top applicants include premier Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) and HCL Technologies.

Samsung India's R&D unit tops chart of IT patent applicants

Samsung R&D Institute India filed the maximum number of patent applications in the IT sector in 2015-16, followed by home-grown TCS and Wipro.

According to the annual report of Office of the Controller General of patents, designs, trademarks and geographical indications, the other top applicants include premier Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) and HCL Technologies.

In common parlance, this office is called Indian Patent Office, which comes under the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

Samsung R&D Institute India, TCS, Wipro, IITs and HCL have filed 229, 213, 149, 60 and 49 applications, respectively.

In the scientific and research and development organisations category, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has topped the chart.

Further, among foreign applicants, US-based chip maker Qualcomm has filed the maximum number of 1,884 patent applications, followed by Koninklijke Philips (949), Samsung Electronics (905), Huawei Technologies (648) and General Electric Company (446).

IP includes patents, design, trademark and geographical indications.

With the Indian Patent Office strengthening the culture of transparency, accountability and efficiency in its management, filing of intellectual property (IP) applications increased by about 30 per cent to 3,41,086 in 2015-16 as against 2,62,638 in the previous fiscal.

As per the report, filing of patents, design and trademark applications recorded a double-digit growth in percentage terms in 2015-16.

These figures reflect significance as IP protection encourages innovation, development of knowledge-based industries and creates favourable environment for technology transfer.

tags #Business #HCL Tech #IITs #IT #News #patent #patents filed in India #Samsung

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.