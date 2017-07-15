App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Jul 15, 2017 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Raymond to expand region-based fabric branding initiative

Raymond today launched Glanzo collection which will be only for the West Bengal market ahead of the festive season.

Fabric and fashion major Raymond Ltd will continue with regional fabric brand initiative as it has been reaping dividends since its introduction last year.

Raymond today launched Glanzo collection which will be only for the West Bengal market ahead of the festive season.

"We have introduced region-based brands like Glanzo to suit the taste of particular region. We have done this in southern markets recently and will extend this strategy in other markets too," Raymond vice-president and sales head Ram Bhatnagar told PTI.

The strategy so far has yeilded additional sales of five to seven per cent as it caters to the taste of local consumers, he said.

The Glanzo collection will be available in over 40 Raymond stores, 50 leading multi-branded outlets and small retailers in the state.

The company is focusing on smaller towns and has decided to open 300 smaller format exclusive stores over the next two years in tier III and IV cities, he added.

