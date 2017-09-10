App
Sep 10, 2017 05:50 PM IST | Source: PTI
Sep 10, 2017 05:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath will solve Kashmir problems by talking to people: BJP

The BJP on Sunday said that Home Minister Rajnath Singh had come to the Valley with an 'open mind' and expressed confidence that his meetings would bring about a resolution to the problems in the strife-torn state.

"Singh has already said that he has come with an open heart and mind to talk to people. He will speak to anybody who comes to meet him," J&K state BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul told reporters here.

Kaul added that all sections of the people in Jammu and Kashmir should meet him and put forth their points of view.

"His meeting with the people will help resolve the problems in Kashmir. It will be an achievement," Kaul said.

Kaul along with BJP legislators Surinder Ambardar and GL Raina inaugurated a private diagnostic lab under the Startup India programme here.

Ahead of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Minister had said, "I am going with an open mind and I am willing to meet all those who come to meet me. We want a resolution to the problems."

