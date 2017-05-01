Rajinikanth lavishes praise on Baahubali 2 and its maker

Actor Rajinikanth today heaped lavish praise on the just released 'Baahubali 2 The conclusion', describing its maker SS Rajamouli as 'God's own child."



Baahubali 2 ... indian cinema's pride. My salutes to God's own child @ssrajamouli and his team!!! #masterpiece

— Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 30, 2017

"Baahubali 2 ... indian cinema's pride. My salutes to God's own child @ssrajamouli and his team!!! #masterpiece," he said in a tweet.

The film, a sequel to 'Baahubali' released in 2015, had opened to rave reviews across the country on Friday.

The film is also raking in the cash at the box office, setting new collection records while answering the million dollar question "why kattappa killed Baahubali.