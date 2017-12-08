App
HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Dec 07, 2017 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Rahul may collect certificate appointing him as Cong chief next week'

While the date was yet to be finalised, the Congress sources indicated that the Gandhi scion could collect the certificate between December 14 and 16.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

All set to be elevated to the top post in the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi was expected to collect the certificate, declaring his appointment formally, next week in the presence of top party leaders, including his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi, sources said today.



The 47-year-old Amethi MP, who has been the Congress vice president for nearly five years, is the sole contender for the top party post.

Backed by the entire rank and file of the party, he had filed his nomination for the Congress president's post three days ago.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is December 11.

"It is going to be a grand affair at the AICC headquarters next week. Soniaji is expected to accompany him (Rahul Gandhi), besides other senior leaders of the party. PCC leaders from various states are also likely to be there," a source said.

