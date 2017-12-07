Puri for using digital technology to improve ease of living

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has pitched for using digital technology in infrastructure, offices and homes to improve ease of living, as India is an IT "superpower".

The Housing and Urban Affairs minister said ease of living has a strong focus on technology but it was not exclusively centred on it.

"Technology will enhance citizen participation, improve provision of basic services and infrastructure, and make areas more livable," Puri was quoted as saying in an official release today.

Addressing an event yesterday, he said technology can also "enable Indians leapfrog the conventional development pathway" and help "do more with less" resources.

"As an established Information Technology superpower, India must leverage cutting edge digital technology to power its infrastructure, offices and homes," the minister said.

Highlighting the advantages of "smart solutions", Puri said surveillance systems enhance safety of residents, WiFi networks improve communication among citizens as well as with various service providers and integrated traffic management reduces traffic congestions.