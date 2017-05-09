App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
May 09, 2017 10:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Public Accounts Committee demands appraisal of government schemes

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) may audit government schemes such as Swachh Bharat and Jan Dhan, as members of the newly formed Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today called for an appraisal of the Prime Minister's pet projects.

In the first meeting of PAC headed by its new chairman, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, members also raised the issue of tax evasion by companies by misusing trusts, a PAC member present at the meeting said.

CAG should look into the issue, as companies have evaded taxes on an amount of about Rs 3 lakh crore by putting their money in charitable trusts, Biju Janata Dal MP Bhartruhari Mahtab said.

Referring to a report on the functioning of trusts, submitted to the PAC by the panel's sub-committee headed by BJP's Nishikant Dubey, Mahtab said it required CAG's "special attention".

Members of the panel, who are MPs from various political parties, demanded that CAG do a performance appraisal or audit of schemes such as Swachh Bharat, Skill India, Jan Dhan, Mudra, Smart City and Amrit, the member said.

BJP MP Shivkumar Udasi demanded a special performance appraisal of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and Food Security Act.

Stating that CAG should be answerable and accountable to the PAC, Dubey said the panel should take the demand forward with the government.

The members stressed that the PAC had always functioned on a non-partisan basis and it should continue to do so in the coming days.

In his inaugural address as chairman, Kharge sought the cooperation of members, cutting across party lines.

