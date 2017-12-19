App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Dec 18, 2017 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Poll results are vote for development, trust in Modi: BJP

While senior Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Prakash Javadekar, said the polls trends reflect Modi's leadership, party leaders like Sakshi Maharaj attributed the outcome to the prime minister's "magic".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP leaders today said the outcome of the assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh is a vote for development and trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Echoing his party's mood, Modi flashed a victory sign after he arrived in Parliament here.

While senior Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Prakash Javadekar, said the polls trends reflect Modi's leadership, party leaders like Sakshi Maharaj attributed the outcome to the prime minister's "magic".

Minister Giriraj Singh termed the result Rahul Gandhi's first defeat as Congress president and asserted that his charisma did not work.

related news

"This is a vote for development and trust for Narendra Modi," added Union minister Jitendra Singh.

Sakshi Maharaj said Rahul Gandhi "changes his colour like a chameleon".

"That is why he was visiting temples in Gujarat. But even that failed. This is the magic of our prime minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Rajnath Singh asserted that the BJP will form government in both states with a big majority.

"We will get majority in both the states and form government," the Union home minister told reporters.

Asked if the results were an approval of the Modi government's policies, the former party president said, "Of course. It is an approval of the government."

His party colleague Prakash Javadekar echoed him.

"Development is the mantra of today's polity. And therefore people are with Modiji," the human resource development minister said.

"We have set a record in the history of the BJP by winning consecutive assembly polls... Anti-incumbency is not working there. The prime minister's popularity is intact. Amit Shah's strategy has worked," BJP vice president Shyam Jaju said.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya seconded Jaju.

"There is nothing to worry. We will form government in Gujarat with comfortable majority," Vijayvargiya added.

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.