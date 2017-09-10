Police ensure Honeypreet doesn't escape into Nepal

Photographs of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan have been pasted at police stations bordering Nepal and the law and order machinery is on an alert to ensure she does not sneak into the neighbouring country.

The police stations of Kapilvastu, Mohana, Shohratgarh and Debarua, whose areas border Nepal, have been alerted, Superintendent of Police (SP), Siddharth Nagar, Satyendra Kumar said today.

Honeypreet's photographs have been pasted at these police stations, the official said.

The intelligence mechanism has also been put into service to keep an eye on the activities of those crossing the Indian territory, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh police is also on an alert in Maharajganj, Lakhimpur and Bahraich districts which border Nepal, another official said.

The Haryana police had on September 1 issued a lookout notice against Honeypreet.

UP shares a 599.3 km long open border with Nepal touching seven districts - Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar and Maharajganj.

Haryana police officials had recently come to Lakhimpur Kheri looking for the whereabouts of Honeypreet, one of the closest aides of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ghanshyam Chaurasiya, confirmed the arrival of two Haryana police personnel at Gaurifanta border in Kheri.

The Haryana police had shared some information with the Gaurifanta police and made inquiries about her suspected movement towards the neighbouring country through the porous India-Nepal border, the official said.

"However, when no clue about Honeypreet's departure for Nepal could be gathered, the Haryana police personnel returned," the ASP said.

He said that an unclaimed vehicle bearing the registration number of Punjab was seized from the border and a probe was on to ascertain its ownership.

Honeypreet, who is in her thirties, is the adopted daughter of Ram Rahim Singh whose conviction in a rape case triggered mob violence that killed around 40 people across Haryana.

She had accompanied the Dera head when he was brought to the special CBI court in Panchkula for the pronouncement of the verdict in the 15-year-old rape case. She also travelled along with him in a special chopper which ferried them to Rohtak from Panchkula after the conviction.

The Haryana police had earlier said that it was in touch with its counterparts in other states and was hopeful that Honeypreet and Aditya Insan, another key aide of the Dera head, would soon be found.

On September 1, the Haryana Police had issued a lookout notice against the two, fearing that they could leave the country.

The police initiated efforts to trace Honeypreet, the adopted "daughter" of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who describes herself as "Papa's angel", after it arrested and questioned another sect functionary, Surinder Dhiman Insan, in connection with an alleged conspiracy to help Ram Rahim Singh escape after his conviction by a special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25.

Honeypreet is considered among Ram Rahim's possible successors as the head of the sect.

The 50-year-old Dera chief, who is lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail, has been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by the CBI court for raping of two of his disciples.

Honeypreet has also acted in the film 'MSG 2 - The Messenger' and had a guest appearance in 'MSG - The Warrior Lion Heart', in which the Dera chief played the lead roles.