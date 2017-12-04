App
Dec 04, 2017 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

PMLA case: Qureshi may hamper probe if given bail, ED to court

Special judge Arun Bharadwaj, who reserved the order on Qureshi's application for December 12, was told by the central probe agency that the accused, arrested on August 25, should not be granted the relief since various transactions were yet to be probed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A city court today reserved its order on the bail plea of controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi, with the ED alleging that such a move may hamper the ongoing investigation in a money laundering case.

Special judge Arun Bharadwaj, who reserved the order on Qureshi's application for December 12, was told by the central probe agency that the accused, arrested on August 25, should not be granted the relief since various transactions were yet to be probed.

"If the accused is granted bail, he may hamper with the ongoing investigation and the proceeds of crime, which are yet to traced, will be diverted," special public prosecutor N K Matta, appearing for the ED, said.

He said that the allegations levelled against Qureshi were grave and there are chances that he may flee from justice if enlarged on bail.

In his bail application, the accused had told the court that no purpose would be served by keeping him in further custody. He had said that the probe in the case was over and he was not required further by the ED.

The ED had earlier claimed in the court that "the witnesses have confirmed in their statements that they have delivered crores of rupees for Qureshi and his associates through his employees...."

The agency had also alleged that Qureshi was involved in hawala transactions through Delhi-based hawala operators Parvez Ali of Turkman Gate and M/s South Delhi Money Changer (DAMINI) in Greater Kailash-1.

According to the agency, Qureshi was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was "not cooperating in the probe".

