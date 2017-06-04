App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Jun 04, 2017 01:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi expresses anguish over London attacks

Two terror attacks at central London landmarks left at least six persons dead and 30 others injured. Three terror suspects were shot dead by the police.

PM Modi expresses anguish over London attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condemned the attacks in London, terming them as "shocking".

Two terror attacks at central London landmarks left at least six persons dead and 30 others injured. Three terror suspects were shot dead by the police.

"Attacks in London are shocking & anguishing. We condemn them. My thoughts are with families of the deceased & prayers with the injured," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The attack took place at London Bridge and Borough Market.

It was the third terror attack to strike the UK this year, after a man drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in March and the bomb attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester two weeks ago.

On 22 May, 22 people were killed and 116 injured in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.

tags #London #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.