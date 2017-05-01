App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire news
May 01, 2017 11:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Petrol price hiked by 1 paisa, diesel by 44 paisa a litre

The hike, which will be effective from today, comes on the back of Rs 1.39 per litre increase in petrol and Rs 1.04 a litre raise in diesel rates effected from April 16.

Petrol price hiked by 1 paisa, diesel by 44 paisa a litre

Petrol price was today hiked by a marginal 1 paisa per litre and diesel by 44 paisa a litre, the second increase in rates this month.

The hike, which will be effective from today, comes on the back of Rs 1.39 per litre increase in petrol and Rs 1.04 a litre raise in diesel rates effected from April 16.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's largest fuel retailer, said the price of petrol is being increased by Rs 0.01 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 0.44 -- both excluding state levies.

Actual increase in price will be more after taking into account local VAT.

In Delhi, the price of petrol went up from Rs 68.07 per litre to Rs 68.09 while that of diesel from Rs 56.83 to Rs 57.35 a litre.

"The current level of international product prices of petrol and diesel and INR-USD exchange rate warrant increase in selling price of petrol and diesel, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers with this price revision," IOC said in a statement.

The movement of prices in the international oil market and INR-USD exchange rate will continue to be monitored closely and developing trends of the market will be reflected in future price changes, it said.

tags #diesel #Economy #India #Indian Oil Corporation #petrol #petrol price hiked

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.