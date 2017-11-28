Paytm Payments Bank plans to break even in next two years: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm, on Tuesday, officially launched its payments bank. Paytm Payments Bank is the first mobile bank with zero charges on all online transactions and no minimum balance requirement.

The bank will also give RuPay digital debit card and access to more than 100,000 Paytm ATM locations across India.

The company has planned an investment of Rs 5,000 crore for its financial business and improving the KYC (know your customer) operations. The company will set up centres across India to fast forward completion of KYC process for its customers.

The company has already put in Rs 1,700 crore this year.

Paytm's CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that the Paytm is very fortunate to be a part of the financial services revolution happening in the country. This, he believes, will help in creating millions of jobs as well.

“The demography and access to financial services will create a ton of jobs in the country and Paytm is very proud to be a part of this financial services revolution. It will work towards creating a massive number of jobs in the long run,” he said.

Paytm has already invested nearly Rs 18,000-20,000 crore into its digital services and is still in the investment phase, Sharma said. In its Payments

Bank business, the company plans to break-even in next two years.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who launched the bank, said that companies like Paytm are contributing towards digitisation in the country.

"Three years back we saw traditional form of banking and less access of banks for people but with the government and its policies of digitization we can see public bank like SBI and private company like Paytm working towards the digitization of the sector in the country," Jaitley said.

Paytm Payments Bank plans to build a new business model in the banking industry to bring financial services to people.

“By virtue of reaching every nook and corner of the country, we will be able to bring the large and unserved and underserved population to the mainstream economy,” said Renu Setti, CEO of Paytm Payments Bank.

Online platform Paytm saw a significant jump in its business post the government's demonetisation drive in November last year. At present, it has around 28 crore registered users.

Paytm processes about 250 crore transactions worth Rs 80,000 crore on an annual basis.

(With inputs from PTI)