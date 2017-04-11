App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire-news
Apr 05, 2017 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paytm Mall surpasses Rs 100 crore sales in two-wheeler category

Paytm today said its e-commerce platform, Paytm Mall, has crossed sales of Rs 100 crore from the two-wheeler category.

"Paytm Mall has noted a massive surge in two-wheeler sales over the last year as sales figures crossed Rs 100 crore. The company is currently witnessing over 3X quarter-on-quarter growth in the number of vehicles sold," Paytm said in a statement.

Launched in February 2016, Paytm Mall's two-wheeler booking platform includes offerings from brands like Suzuki, Honda, Hero and Yamaha, among others. The company sold 50,000 units in 2016.

The aim is to sell over half a million two-wheelers this year, the statement said.

"Our goal is to partner with offline stores by helping them grow their business online rather than to cannibalise their sales. We aim to bring brand authorised stores and consumers on the same platform, thereby increasing trust and business opportunities for the merchants," Paytm Mall Vice-President Saurabh Vashishtha said.

Paytm Mall's two-wheeler booking service is available across 187 Indian cities.

tags #Business #News #PayTm #Paytm Mall #vehicle sales

