Patriotic' rock shows soon at IITs, central universities

Students at IITs and central universities across the country would soon groove to patriotic music by rock bands visiting their campuses.

The Human and Resources Development (HRD) Ministry has asked these institutions to host music bands who would be performing patriotic numbers.

As part of the programme named "Yeh India ka time hai", the government has identified certain bands which would be visiting campuses across the country and perform patriotic numbers, especially from Bollywood.

"A private entertainment firm has been taken on board which has identified around a dozen rock bands. The shows will be planned in various institutions over the next month," a senior official said.

The programme has been organised to celebrate 70 years of India's Independence and 75 years of the Quit India Movement this year.

Earlier this month, the government had also asked all universities and educational institutions to take students to memorials of freedom fighters and residences of martyrs in the run-up to the 70th Independence day celebrations.

The varsities and schools also organised an oath taking ceremony where students, teachers and non-teaching staff took a pledge to make the country a "terrorism-free, caste-free, corruption-free, uncleanness-free and poverty-free society".