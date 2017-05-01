App
May 01, 2017 11:04 AM IST | Source: PTI
May 01, 2017 11:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Patanjali to wipe out MNCs from Indian market in 5 years: Baba Ramdev

Comparing them to the East India Company that had entered the country with a purpose to "loot", Ramdev said that he aims to make India free from the MNCs.

Yoga guru Ramdev said today that Patanjali Ayurveda, promoted by him, will steal the march over multinational firms manufacturing consumer products.

Comparing them to the East India Company that had entered the country with a purpose to "loot", Ramdev said that he aims to make India free from the MNCs.

He said that the MNCs here were not working for the country's development, rather their sole objective was to "loot" India.

"Patanjali agle panch varshon mein in videshi kampaniyon ko moksh de degi ( Patanjali will finish the MNCs up from the Indian market in next five years)," he said.

He was speaking at a function organised here to mark the birth anniversary of Yogi Bharat Bhushan.

"In the next five years, Patanjali would educate the farmers about the latest techniques in farming to boost production. We will also offer decent prices for the produce," Ramdev, who also happens to be the founder of Patanjali, said.

Ramdev also hailed the Uttar Pradesh government under Yogi Adityanath, who he said, establishes a good connect with the public.

tags #Baba Ramdev #Business #MNCs #Patanjali

