Pakistan marines capture 18 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has apprehended 18 Indian fishermen and seized three boats off the Gujarat coast, an official said today.

Three fishing boats from Porbandar, Okha and Mangrol were seized and 18 fishermen sailing on them captured by PMSA late last night from near the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL), National Fishworkers' Forum (NFF) Secretary Manish Lodhari told PTI.

The captured boats had set sail from the coastal town of Porbandar a few days ago, Lodhari said.

This is the first such incident in April, Lodhari said, adding that in March alone, 231 Indian fishermen were arrested by Pakistan authorities and 40 boats seized.

On March 26, PMSA had apprehended over 100 Indian fishermen and seized 19 boats near IMBL.

Last month, the Indian Coast Guard had captured nine Pakistani fishermen along with a fishing boat found sailing in Indian waters.