App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire-news
Apr 06, 2017 04:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 62% subscribers report call drop in government survey

"About 2,20,935 subscribers participated in the survey out of which, about 1,38,072 (62.5 percent) have reported call drops," the DoT said in a statement.

Over 62% subscribers report call drop in government survey

While telecom operators and the government have been claiming reduction in call drop levels, a survey by the Department of Telecom has revealed that a majority of the mobile subscribers are still facing the problem.

"About 2,20,935 subscribers participated in the survey out of which, about 1,38,072 (62.5 percent) have reported call drops," the DoT said in a statement.

The survey was conducted by automated call service between December 23 and February 28, 2017, to obtain direct feedback from subscribers.

The DoT's automated call service, or Integrated Voice Response System (IVRS), made over 16.61 lakh calls to subscribers of all telecom service providers (TSPs) across the country.

"From the feedback, it has been observed that the problem of call drops is more severe indoors," the statement said.

The DoT shares feedback with telecom operators every week for taking action in a time-bound manner.

For the fortnight (Feb 15-28, 2017), telecom operators took up 43,403 feedback cases for investigation.

"After telephonic calls and SMSes to the subscribers to seek additional information on their call drop problem, 7,210 cases were identified for resolution. During the fortnight, 2,467 cases were resolved through optimisation, rectifying hardware and power problems, through field visits etc," the statement said.

The DoT said that on cumulative basis, since the launch of IVRS, 9,328 cases have been resolved through this initiative.

In addition, 5,529 cases which were not related to call drops but other issues like data, roaming, billing, MNP, mobile device etc which have been identified by the concerned telecom operators for taking necessary action.

"About 603 new sites/boosters have also been planned by TSPs for installation in due course. DoT Task Force is also meeting with the TSPs once every month to discuss various issues related to the IVRS system. Regular reviews are also being held by the office of Minister (Manoj Sinha) about the operation of the IVRS system," the statement said.

The telecom operators have installed about 2,12,917 additional BTSs (Base Transceiver Stations or mobile sites) across the country from June 2016 to February 2017.

tags #Business #Department of Telecom #DoT #Manoj Sinha #telecom operators

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.