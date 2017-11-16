App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Nov 15, 2017 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Outward FDI drops 58% to $1.35 bn in Oct: RBI

Overseas investments by Indian firms dropped about 58 percent in October to USD 1.35 billion on annual basis, as per the RBI data.

PTI
Outward foreign direct investment by Indian companies had totalled USD 3.2 billion in October last year.

These investments were lower on sequential basis as well, down from USD 2.65 billion in September this year.

Prominent investors included Ceres Estate, CERES ESTATE LTD, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Indian Designs Exports, OIL India, ONGC Videsh, Gail (India), Cipla, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Ramco Systems, Wipro Enterprises and Piramal Enterprises.

The Reserve Bank of India's data on the country's international trade in services showed that exports remained flat at USD 13.73 billion in September, year-on-year, while imports picked up slightly to USD 8.45 billion.

In September 2016, India had exported services worth USD 13.77 billion. Imports were at USD 8.30 billion.

Cumulatively, the services export during the April- September period were at USD 80.33 billion. Import of services was valued at USD 46.74 billion in the first half of the current fiscal.

