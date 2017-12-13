App
HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Dec 13, 2017 08:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition parties to meet tomorrow to work out floor strategy for Winter Session

The session is scheduled to end on January 5.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Seeking to corner the government on several issues, the leaders of key opposition parties will meet tomorrow to work out their floor strategy for Parliament's Winter Session beginning Friday.

The session is scheduled to end on January 5.

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi may attend the meeting to be chaired by the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, opposition sources said.

It will be held at Azad's office in Parliament ahead of the all-party meeting in the evening tomorrow.

"Gandhi had attended such a meeting in the past too. So, he may come for the meeting of the opposition parties tomorrow as well," they said.

According to them, the leaders may take up the issues such as the killing of a Bengali worker in BJP-ruled Rajasthan, GST and demonetisation.

"Plus, there are issues relating to the agrarian crisis and the devastation caused by Cyclone Ockhi in southern state," they added.

Besides the Congress, the leaders of the Left parties, SP, BSP, NCP and others are expected to take part in the scheduled discussion.

