Dec 02, 2017 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oppn leader urges PM to declare cyclone Ockhi nat'nl disaster

Leader of the opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare cyclone Ockhi, which wrecked havoc in the state, Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep in the last two days, as a national disaster.

Leader of the opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare cyclone Ockhi, which wrecked havoc in the state, Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep in the last two days, as a national disaster.

In a letter to Modi, he requested that immediate central government assistance be provided in these places to deal with the emergency situation.

The Congress leader also urged the Kerala government to increase the financial aid for the injured at least up to Rs 50,000 from the present Rs 15,000.

Lack of coordination had affected the government's relief and rescue operations, launched post Ockhi, he alleged while   talking to reporters after visiting the cyclone-affected coastal hamlets here.

Family members of fishermen who are yet to come back,were anxious as the government failed to provide them updated information about rescue measures, he alleged.

