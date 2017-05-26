App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
May 26, 2017 08:07 PM IST |

ONGC reports 6 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit

ONGC reports 6 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd , India's biggest hydrocarbon explorer, reported a 6 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to 43.40 billion rupees ($673 million) hurt by a one-time provision.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 49.91 billion rupees.

Total income of 262.34 billion rupees was up almost 30 percent on higher crude oil prices.

($1 = 64.4750 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Jason Neely)
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.