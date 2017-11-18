Odisha set to apply for GI tag for Rasagola, turmeric

Odisha government is all set to apply for GI tag for Odishara Rasagola and Kandhamal turmeric after neighbouring West Bengal was granted it for Banglar Rosogolla.

Odisha MSME minister Prafulla Samal said the state will 'soon' apply GI tag for the two products.

The state government has completed collection of primary data and it would apply for GI tag for Kandhamal turmeric at the GI Registry office in January, 2018, he said.

About the sweet Odisha has said it has been a part of the state's centuries-old ritual of offering prayers to Lord Jagannath and was mentioned in a 16th century Odiya epic.

Kandhamal turmeric is famous for being organically grown without use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides and has a demand in international market too.

The Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (IPFC) for MSMEs at the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) here has already started preliminary research and field work necessary for submitting the application with the GI Registry at Chennai, sources in it said.

IPFC chief Sachikant Kar told PTI that there are over 12,000 turmeric farmers in Kandhamal district. The documents required for GI tag would be prepared soon.

He said the Kandhamal Apex Spices Association for Marketing (KASAM) had approached IPFC in this regard about three months ago. After the proposal was submitted, IPFC was officially assigned the job given its expertise in design, patent, trademarks and GI.

The GI status would enhance the trade value of the Kandhamal turmeric and its import to other states would become easy, he added.

Odisha and West Bengal have so far obtained GI tag over 15 items each, sources in the IPFC) for MSMEs at the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), Bhubaneswar, said.

The two states were granted their GI tags between 2004 and 2017. The latest (15th) GI tag for West Bengal came for Banglar Rosogolla on November 13.

The GI tag is a sign that identifies a product as originating from a particular place. The 15 items from Odisha which have already obtained GI tag comprise nadicraft items Kotpad handloom fabric, Orissa ikat, Konark stone carving, Orissa pattachitra, Pipli applique work, Khandua saree and fabrics and Gopalpur tussar fabrics.

The other handicraft products for which Odisha won the GI tag are Dhalapathar parda and fabrics, Sambalpuri bandha saree and fabrics, Bomkai saree and fabrics, Habaspuri saree and fabrics, Berhampur patta and saree and joda.

The state had also won the tag for agricultural products Ganjam kewda rooh, Ganjam kewda flower and Orissa pattachitra, the sources said.