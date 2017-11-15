App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Nov 15, 2017 10:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nursery student dies in Hyderabad after falling into open water sump in school

According to police, the boy's father had dropped him at the school in the morning. Later, when his mother came to give him a tiffin box, she failed to find him

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died today after falling into an open sump in his school located at Malkajgiri here, police said.

The boy was a nursery student in the private school, they said.

According to police, the boy's father had dropped him at the school in the morning. Later, when his mother came to give him a tiffin box, she failed to find him.

"She immediately called up her husband and informed to him about it. He rushed to the school and they launched a search. After some time, they found their that their son had in the open sump tank," a police official said.

related news

They rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the official added.

Investigating officer Manmath Kumar said, the victim's father lodged a complaint with Malkajgiri police station, accusing the school management of negligence leading to the death of his son.

"It is a six-feet deep water sump and the boy drowned after falling into it. A police team visited the spot and based on the preliminary probe, negligence was found on the part of the school management and staff. Accordingly, a case of negligence under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against them," he said.

Some relatives of the victim and locals demanded stern action against the school management and the staff for their "negligence".

"Necessary action will be initiated against the guilty once the investigation is completed," the official said.

Further investigation into the case is on.

tags #Hyderabad #India

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.