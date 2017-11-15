Nursery student dies in Hyderabad after falling into open water sump in school

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died today after falling into an open sump in his school located at Malkajgiri here, police said.

The boy was a nursery student in the private school, they said.

According to police, the boy's father had dropped him at the school in the morning. Later, when his mother came to give him a tiffin box, she failed to find him.

"She immediately called up her husband and informed to him about it. He rushed to the school and they launched a search. After some time, they found their that their son had in the open sump tank," a police official said.

They rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the official added.

Investigating officer Manmath Kumar said, the victim's father lodged a complaint with Malkajgiri police station, accusing the school management of negligence leading to the death of his son.

"It is a six-feet deep water sump and the boy drowned after falling into it. A police team visited the spot and based on the preliminary probe, negligence was found on the part of the school management and staff. Accordingly, a case of negligence under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against them," he said.

Some relatives of the victim and locals demanded stern action against the school management and the staff for their "negligence".

"Necessary action will be initiated against the guilty once the investigation is completed," the official said.

Further investigation into the case is on.