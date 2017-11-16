App
Nov 15, 2017 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Now Odisha to move GI registry seeking tag for Rasgulla

Odisha government today said it will soon apporach the Geographical Indication (GI) Registry to accord "Odishara Rasagola".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Source: Pixabay
Source: Pixabay

Odisha government today said it will soon apporach the Geographical Indication (GI) Registry to accord "Odishara Rasagola".

West Bengal obtained the GI tag or Geographical Indication status, which under the World Trade Organization is a sign that identifies a product as originating from a particular place, for ‘Banglar Rosogolla' on November 12.

Additional Chief Secretary in the MSME Department, Odisha, L N Gupta said "We will soon move the GI Registry for Odishara Rasagola."

“Rasagola has been offered at the Jagannath Temple in Puri as part of the religious rituals since the 12th century," Gupta said.

Odisha Finance Minister Sashibhusan Behera said that West Bengal has got the GI tag for ‘Banglar Rosogolla’ which is in no way related to the 'Odishara Rasagola'.

"We have altogether a different taste," he said.

The neighbouring states have been claiming their rights over origin of the sweet since 2015. While West Bengal government claimed that it was invented in the state by Nabin Chandra Das in 1868, Odisha claimed the sweet was first served at the 12th-century Lord Jagannath temple in Puri.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress today strongly criticised the BJD government for not making claims before the GI authorities despite having all evidence on origin of the sweet dish in Odisha.

"The state govenrment's silence over Rasagola dispute has irked the people of Odisha," said Congress chief whip Taraprasad Bahinipati.

