Dec 17, 2017 01:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Non-life insurers' gross premium up 9% at Rs 10,012 cr in Nov

They had collected gross premium of Rs 9,179.84 crore during the same month of 2016-17.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Not Calculating The Insurance Cover | Most of the time people get into the trap of buying life insurance policy which provides them highest sum assured without calculating whether they really need that much cover at that point in time or not. It is important to calculate your overall annual expenses. Therefore, you should take a cover accordingly, otherwise you may end up paying a heavy premium.
 
 
Non-life insurance companies' gross premium increased by 9 percent to Rs 10,012.41 crore in November, according to data from Irdai.

They had collected gross premium of Rs 9,179.84 crore during the same month of 2016-17.

There are a total of 30 non-life insurance companies in the country, of which six are standalone health insurers, two are specialised and the rest general insurance firms.

The 22 general insurance companies collected total premium of Rs 9,188.58 crore in November, up 8.5 percent from a year ago.

The gross premium of standalone health insurance companies jumped nearly 46 percent from a year ago to Rs 610.34 crore in November 2017-18.

However, premium of the specialised insurers -- AIC and ECGC -- fell 27 percent to Rs 213.49 crore, showed the data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

Cumulatively, the gross premium of all the non-life insurers during April-November period of this fiscal rose 17.6 percent to Rs 96,106.55 crore.

For general insurers, premium collection in the first eight months of the fiscal increased by 16.4 percent to Rs 85,024.85 crore; standalone health insurers' premium was up 43.3 percent to Rs 4,369.71 crore, while for the specialised insurers the premium growth was up 18.9 percent to Rs 6,711.99 crore.

As of November 30, 2017, the New India Assurance Co Ltd has the highest market share in the non-life insurance market at 15.6 percent, followed by National Insurance Company (11.17 percent), United India Insurance (10.82 percent), ICICI Lombard (8.81 percent), Bajaj Allianz (6.22 percent) and AIC (6.18 percent).

Overall, the 22 general insurance companies have a total market share of 88.47 percent; 4.55 percent is held by six standalone health insurance firms and the two specialised insurers have a combined market share of 6.98 percent.

