App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire news
May 06, 2017 10:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

New health policy is 'preventive': JP Nadda

Union Health Minister J P Nadda today said the new health policy of the government was "preventive and promotive", unlike the previous one which was disease-centric.

New health policy is 'preventive': JP Nadda

Union Health Minister J P Nadda today said the new health policy of the government was "preventive and promotive", unlike the previous one which was disease-centric.

"The reason to bring in a new health policy was that the previous health policy was focused on disease or it was disease-centric. It was more like working on urgent issues rather than important issues, so we decided to have a policy which will be preventive and promotive," he said.

He was speaking at opening ceremony of 'International Conference on Healthcare in a Globalising World' at Symbiosis International University (SIU) here.

"The new policy is comprehensive and universal. With this new policy we will see to it that we go for early detection (of diseases)," the union minister said. The new policy mandates that all disciplines of medicine should come together, he said.

Homoeopathic treatment can cure allergies, Ayurvedic medicine can be preventive, while Yoga is helpful for living a long life, he said.

Referring to concerns expressed by Dr S B Majumdar, Symbiosis founder and Chancellor of SIU, regarding medical education, Nadda assured that government will try to make the medical education more affordable, accessible and "people- centric".

tags #Economy #health policy #India #JP Nadda

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.