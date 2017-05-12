App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
May 12, 2017 07:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nestle Q1 up 6.8% to Rs 307 cr

FMCG major Nestle India today reported an increase of 6.76 per cent in net profit to Rs 306.76 crore for the first quarter this year, driven by volume growth across products including Maggi noodles.

Nestle Q1 up 6.8% to Rs 307 cr

FMCG major Nestle India today reported an increase of 6.76 per cent in net profit to Rs 306.76 crore for the first quarter this year, driven by volume growth across products including Maggi noodles.

The company, which follows January-December period as financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 287.32 crore for the March quarter of last fiscal.

Its net sales during the quarter under review were at Rs 2,575.74 crore, up 9.10 per cent as against Rs 2,360.80 crore a year ago, Nestle said in a BSE filing.

Nestlé India CMD Suresh Narayanan said: "Innovation and renovation, as also volume based growth, are core business strategies outlined by Nestlé India almost 18 months back and I am pleased that this strategy is now playing an important role."

During the quarter, domestic sales moved up 9.74 per cent to Rs 2,409.34 crore as against Rs 2,195.46 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.

"Domestic Sales increased by 9.7 per cent mainly due to increase in volumes across product groups, including rebuild of the Maggi noodles, supplemented by marginally better realisations mostly from carry over pricing," Nestle said.

However, its exports were almost flat at Rs 166.40 crore as against Rs 165.34 crore.

"The growth of 0.6 per cent in exports was largely impacted by lower sales to Nepal and Bhutan," Nestle said.

Nestle's total expenses in the first quarter were up 12.81 per cent at Rs 2,153.46 crore as against Rs 1,908.85 crore.

The company's stock settled at Rs 6,819.55, down 0.48 per cent, on BSE.

tags #Business #earnings

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.