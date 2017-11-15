App
Nov 13, 2017 07:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nepal to hold South Asia Economic Summit from tomorrow

Nepal will host a three-day summit to strengthen economic integration in the sub-region for attaining inclusive and sustainable development.

The tenth South Asia Economic Summit which will start tomorrow will be attended by more than 200 delegates, including ministers, members of Parliament, planners, senior government officials and leading think tanks and researchers from South Asian countries.

The main theme of the summit will be strengthening economic integration in the sub-region for attaining inclusive and sustainable development, according to a press release issued by National Planning Commission.

It is being organised at the joint initiative of National Planning Commission and Ministry of Commerce, Nepal in collaboration with South Asia Watch on Trade, Economics and Environment (SAWTEE).

The summit consists of 18 sessions in which a wide range of issues, including regional trade potentials, cooperation on power trade, collaboration for reducing disaster impacts, intellectual property relating to herbs, employment generation, trade facilitation, collaborate on climate change, international labour migration etc.

Established in 2008 the regional economic platform has initiated debate and discussions on various issues relating to South Asian development challenges and succeeded in developing itself as an effective medium of regional integration and economic collaboration in less than a decade, said Vice Chairman of National Planning Commission Swornim Wagley.

The main objective of the summit is to help the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) process on economic development.

