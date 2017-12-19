Moksh Ornaments plans IPO to raise Rs 11 cr

Moksh Ornaments Ltd today announced its plan to come up with initial public offer (IPO) to raise Rs 11.03 crore through NSE's SME platform.

The IPO will open on December 21 and close on December 26.

The company is going to list on NSE Emerge, Amrit J Shah, Managing Director of the company, informed reporters here.

He said the proceeds of the IPO will be used as working capital, to reduce debt and issue expenses.

The price of the IPO has been fixed at Rs 37 per share. The company has declared revenue of Rs 239.93 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2.87 crore for 2016-2017 fiscal.

The company has also declared Rs 169.43 crore revenue and PAT of Rs 1.89 crore for the period ended October 2017 of the ongoing fiscal.