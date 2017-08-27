App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Aug 22, 2017 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi all praise for Panagariya for good work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today showered lavish praise on Niti Aayog outgoing Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya, saying he has quietly done marvels in shaping the new body that replaced the Planning Commission.

Modi all praise for Panagariya for good work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today showered lavish praise on Niti Aayog outgoing Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya, saying he has quietly done marvels in shaping the new body that replaced the Planning Commission.

Panagariya, the first V-C of the Niti Aayog, is scheduled to leave the government think-tank on August 31 and return to the Columbia University in the US.

"I want to specially thank Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya, who is showing how work is done in mission mode... He has done good work and the country will always remember him and his contribution," Modi said while addressing a function of CEOs organised by the Niti Aayog today.

Panagariya has worked for 45 years in the US and was not considering returning to India, Modi said. He added that "he is my good friend. I told him that you have earned enough money and now devote some time to the country. He agreed to that and served the Niti Aayog for about 3 years".

Although Panagariya is headed to the US, he is still working, Modi said. He went on to say: "There is no dearth of people like him, who are ready to work for the country.It is because of these people that I have initiated the mission 2022."

He also expressed hope that Panagariya will continue to remain associated with the government.

tags #Politics

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.