May wins Parliament vote to hold snap elections on June 8

British Prime Minister Theresa May today won the backing of Parliament to hold an early general election on June 8.

The House of Commons voted by 522 to 13 in favour of the snap poll, which the prime minister had announced yesterday.

There was a short debate on the motion in the House of Commons to over-ride the Fixed Terms Parliaments Act, which would have seen an election being held only in 2020.

Opening the debate, May said a snap general election was "in our country's national interest" and urged MPs to do the "right and responsible thing" and back an early poll.

She told MPs: "There are three things a country needs, a strong economy, strong defence and strong, stable leadership.

"That is what our plans for Brexit and our plan for Britain will deliver, and that is what the Conservative Party will be offering at this election.