Man shot at in Delhi pub after argument over accidental touching during dance

A 30-year-old man was shot at inside a pub in south Delhi's Greater Kailash, following an argument apparently over the victim accidentally touching the accused while dancing, the police said today.

The district police would be writing to its licensing branch for the cancellation of the pub's licence, they added.

The police suspect that the accused, Umesh, and the victim, Vinay Bhati, had an argument, following which the former opened fire at the latter from his pistol late last night.

The family members of the victim alleged that he had accidentally touched the accused while dancing. Enraged, the accused took out his pistol and shot at Bhati, they added.

After receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the spot to find that Bhati had been taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre with a bullet injury near the collar bone.

Bhati is out of danger now. Umesh was beaten up by the public and handed over to the police, who seized his pistol.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said the exact time of the incident would be ascertained only after going through the CCTV footage obtained from the pub.

"Allowing anti-social elements into the bar is a violation of the terms and conditions of the licence. The police will write to the licensing branch for the cancellation of the licence of the pub," he added.

The officer said all the police stations of south district were instructed to keep a watch on the pubs, bars and restaurants within their jurisdiction and sensitise the security staff of these places about how to prevent such incidents.

Even though clubs and restaurants are supposed to close by 1 am, the pub was open till 3 am. The police are probing how it managed to stay open beyond 1 am.