App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire-news
Apr 10, 2017 06:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata bats for use of ballot paper in upcoming polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today called for the replacement of EVMs with ballot paper, saying "old is always gold".

Mamata bats for use of ballot paper in upcoming polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today called for the replacement of EVMs with ballot paper, saying "old is always gold".

"EVMs can be tampered with, so let's go back to the old system," Mamata said here in an informal interaction with media.

The TMC is part of the 13-party delegation meeting the Election Commission to demand that upcoming polls be held with 50 percent use of paper trail of EVM voting and ballot paper.

"If there is any doubt (on EVMs) then let's opt for ballot paper," the TMC supremo said.

Opposition parties are unitedly taking up with the EC the issue of alleged EVM tampering in the recently held elections.

She said in a democracy the EC cannot be immune to the demand of the majority of political parties.

"The EC has to abide by the democratic process...when so many political parties are raising it. The EC has to increase its staff strength for counting," she said.

Incidentally, the CPI(M) is also part of the joint delegation seeking EVM replacement.

tags #ballot paper #Election Commission #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #replacement of EVMs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.