Macro data, Q4 show next triggers for market

A clutch of macro data points, start of the fourth quarter results season and geo-political dynamics post US missile attack on Syria will determine market movement this week, experts said.

Release of a handful of key data is due, including industrial production (IIP) for February and consumer price index-based (CPI) inflation for March on Wednesday.

"Q4 FY17 earnings, macroeconomic data and trend in global markets will drive market sentiment in the truncated trading session this week," said Vijay Singhania, founder Director, Trade Smart Online. IT heavyweight Infosys will kick off the earnings season as it gets ready to announce its fourth quarter and annual results on Thursday.

"Any major confrontation in Syria is likely to impact the global markets," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

"The next big trigger for the markets will be the annual and fourth quarter results starting this week," said Jimeet Modi, CEO, SAMCO Securities.

The stock market will be closed on Friday for Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday.

The Sensex and Nifty recorded their second straight weekly gain by rising 86.11 points, or 0.29 per cent, and 24.55 points, or 0.26 per cent, respectively.

"We believe that the benchmark indices will take cues from corporate earnings and macroeconomic data and behave accordingly," said Abnish Kumar Sudhanshu, Director and Research Head, Amrapali Aadya Trading and Investments.