Lok Sabha adjourns for the day amid Opposition uproar

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second day today amid Congress protests over insinuations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against his predecessor Manmohan Singh even as the government managed to introduce five Bills in the ruckus.

Members from the Congress and the Left, who also sought to raise certain issues, trooped into the Well during the Zero Hour. Amid the uproar by the Opposition, five Bills were introduced after the papers listed for the day were laid. Various standing committee reports and statements by ministers were also tabled. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the 'Supplementary Demand for Grants - Second Batch for 2017-18'.

Congress members raised slogans against the Prime Minister and demanded an apology for his remarks against Singh. Left members were trying to raise certain issues which could not be heard in the din. As the protests continued, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the proceedings for the day.

The five Bills which were introduced are 'The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill', 'The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill', The Dentists (Amendment) Bill', 'The Indian Forest (Amendment) Bill' and 'The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill'.

Earlier soon after the House assembled for the day, the proceedings were adjourned till noon following noisy scenes amid sloganeering from both sides of the House. While BJP members raised slogans hailing the Prime Minister and the party, the opposition raked up the remarks made by him against Singh. Some other opposition members raised the issue of floods in Odisha.

As soon as the House met, Mahajan referred to the death of people in a boat accident in Andhra Pradesh, the devastation caused by the Ockhi cyclone, earthquakes in Mexico and Iran-Iraq border and terror attacks in various parts of the world, including the US, the UK, Afghanistan and Egypt.

The Speaker also congratulated Indian men's and women's hockey teams, boxer Mary Kom and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for their "outstanding achievements" as well as wished them success. When the House met for the day, it stood in silence in the memory of the departed souls.