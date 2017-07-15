LIC divests 2% stake in M&M, now owns 9.95% in the company

Mahindra & Mahindra today said Life Insurance Corporation Of India (LIC) has divested 2 per cent stake in the company.

Post the stake sale of the 2.001 percent shares, LIC now has 9.958 per cent stake in the company, M&M said in a filing to BSE.

LIC earlier had 11.959 percent stake in the company, the company added.

The insurance firm has sold over 1.2 crore shares through market sale, M&M said.