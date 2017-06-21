App
Jun 21, 2017 07:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lalu to go with opposition parties on Presidential election

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad today said his party will go with other opposition parties in their choice for a presidential candidate.

"We will go with the decision of opposition parties, which will meet in New Delhi tomorrow," he told reporters.

Lalu brushed aside questions on the JD(U) extending support to NDA's pick for the president's post, former Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind.

The RJD supremo had earlier flayed the NDA for not consulting opposition parties and evolve a consensus on the presidential election.

Congress has refused support to Kovind's candidature and said the opposition will put up its own presidential candidate.
