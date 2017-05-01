App
May 01, 2017 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Labour Day: PM salutes determination of workers

"Today, on Labour Day we salute the determination & hardwork of countless workers who play a big role in India's progress. Shrameva Jayate!," he tweeted.

Labour Day: PM salutes determination of workers

On Labour Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today saluted workers, saying they play a big role in the country's progress.

"Today, on Labour Day we salute the determination & hardwork of countless workers who play a big role in India's progress. Shrameva Jayate!," he tweeted.

International Workers' Day also known as Labour Day celebrates the spirit of labourers.

The Prime Minister also wished Gujarat and Maharashtra on their foundation day.

