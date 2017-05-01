Labour Day: PM salutes determination of workers

On Labour Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today saluted workers, saying they play a big role in the country's progress.



Today, on Labour Day we salute the determination & hardwork of countless workers who play a big role in India's progress. Shrameva Jayate!

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2017

International Workers' Day also known as Labour Day celebrates the spirit of labourers.

The Prime Minister also wished Gujarat and Maharashtra on their foundation day.