May 01, 2017 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI
Labour Day: PM salutes determination of workers
On Labour Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today saluted workers, saying they play a big role in the country's progress."Today, on Labour Day we salute the determination & hardwork of countless workers who play a big role in India's progress. Shrameva Jayate!," he tweeted.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2017
International Workers' Day also known as Labour Day celebrates the spirit of labourers.
The Prime Minister also wished Gujarat and Maharashtra on their foundation day.