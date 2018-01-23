App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Jan 23, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kejriwal call for ordinance to protect properties of traders

The chief minister also offered all cooperation by the Delhi government to the Centre to stop sealing drives being carried out by the BJP-led civic bodies since last month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today appealed to the Centre to bring an ordinance, if required, to protect properties of traders from getting sealed in the national capital.

The chief minister also offered all cooperation by the Delhi government to the Centre to stop sealing drives being carried out by the BJP-led civic bodies since last month.

A group of traders under the umbrella of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) today participated in a day-long bandh to lodge their protests against the ongoing sealing of business establishments.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said that the sealing has hit traders very hard and if it is not stopped, a number of people will become jobless.

"...Economic situation already grim. Sealing has hit traders very hard. It is our duty to protect them...," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress have supported the day-long bandh against ongoing sealing of business establishments for alleged unauthorised constructions.

"Traders are saying Modi Govt can bring Ordinance to stop sealing in Delhi. Intentionally delaying Ordinance to collect maximum money using threats of sealing(sic)," AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted.

