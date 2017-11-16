Karna assembly passes bill to repeal 142 enactments     

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly today passed a bill repealing 142 enactments that have either undergone consequential amendments or cannot be enforced.

The Karnataka Repealing of Certain Enactments Bill, 2017 said it was considered necessary to repeal the amendment acts from 2012 to 2015 and also laws which are redundant or have lost their significance.

It was being done as suggested by the Union government and as recommended by the Law Commission of India in its reports and the Ramanujam Committee constituted by the office of the Prime Minister of India, according to the bill.

The Karnataka cabinet had in September approved repealing of the enactments.

Stating that all 143 acts had been looked into by the scrutinising committee, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T B Jayachandra had earlier said that acts being repealed include those which cannot be brought into force, those that had undergone changes or consequential amendments.

Also passed by the Assembly was 'The Karnataka Urban Development Authorities (Amandment) Bill, 2017' that amends the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act, 1987.

The bill in its statement of objects and reasons states that the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 was repealed by the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

It was therefore considered necessary to amend Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act, 1987 to incorporate the provisions of the 2013 Act for land acquisition, acquiring possession of the land and award of compensation.

There is no extra expenditure involved in both the above proposed legislative measures.