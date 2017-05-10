App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
May 09, 2017 10:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

IRCTC to now offer 'pay-on-delivery' for train tickets

IRCTC through its website and mobile app has now introduced pay-on-delivery as one of the payment options for its customers, said a senior IRCTC official.

IRCTC to now offer 'pay-on-delivery' for train tickets

IRCTC has offered delivery of rail tickets allowing passengers to make payment through any payment mode, including cash.

Broad-basing the customer service, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has now introduced pay-on- delivery service allowing passengers to book train tickets online and pay at the time of delivery.

IRCTC through its website and mobile app has now introduced pay-on-delivery as one of the payment options for its customers, said a senior IRCTC official.

Delivering tickets at the consumer's doorstep by offering the pay-on-delivery (PoD) option will facilitate those consumers who book through travel agents to move to online medium.

It will also encourage people who book at railway reservation counters to move to online medium as there is a cost and effort to reach the reservation counters.

The customer will have to do a one-time registration for availing PoD as a payment option. He or she will have to tender either Aadhaar or Pan card to avail this payment option.

PoD charges shall be Rs 90 plus sales tax for transactions up to Rs 5,000 and Rs 120 plus tax for transactions over Rs 5,000. In case of refusal or cancellation before delivery, the customer will be liable to pay the cancellation and delivery charges.

tags #Current Affairs #IRCTC #IRCTC to offer pay-on-delivery #rail tickets

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.