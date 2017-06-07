Industry gets 90 days to claim credit for GST transition stock

Traders and retailers can file declarations within 90 days claiming tax credit for transition stock after the GST rolls out from July 1. The draft transition rules for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime had pegged the time at 60 days. The transition rules approved by the GST Council provides that "every registered person entitled to take credit of input tax shall, within 90 days of the appointed day, submit a declaration electronically ... specifying separately, the amount of input tax credit to which he is entitled...". It also gives commissioners the power to extend this period by further 90 days on a recommendation of the GST Council.

The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising state counterparts, also decided to amend the transition rules allowing traders and retailers to make a claim of 60 percent against the CGST or SGST dues where the tax rate exceeds 18 percent. In cases where the GST rate is below 18 percent, only 40 percent deemed credit will be available against Central GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST) dues. To avail this a manufacturer can issue a Credit Transfer Document (CTD) as evidence for excise payment on goods cleared before the introduction of GST to the dealer. The dealer availing credit using CTD would also have to maintain copies of all invoices relating to buying and selling from the manufacturer to the dealer, through intermediate dealers. CTD shall be issued within 30 days of July 1, 2017, and details of the same shall be mentioned in specified forms by manufacturer and such dealer/distributor availing the credit. "This provision comes as a sigh of relief for entire dealers/distributors network of motor vehicles and other conveyances, as such dealers/distributors would get the entire credit of excise paid by the original manufacturer," Nangia and Company Directors (Indirect Tax) Rajat Mohan said.

The draft transition law had said that once GST is implemented, a company could claim a credit of up to 40 percent of their CGST or SGST dues for excise duty paid on stock held by businesses prior to the rollout.

Dealers had demanded a hike in the quantum of input tax credit for transition stock and hence the GST Council in its June 3 meeting amended the transition rules. Besides, in cases where Integrated GST (IGST) is paid on the sale of such goods, deemed credit would be available at the rate of 30 percent of IGST paid if the IGST rate is 18 percent or above and 20 percent of IGST paid in other cases. The draft rules issued earlier did not mention this. For claiming deemed credit, the goods should be leviable to excise duty or additional customs duty and the goods should not be unconditionally exempt from the whole of duty of excise. For claiming

For claiming credit of service tax or VAT paid in the current regime against GST liability for supplies made in GST regime, a dealer would be required to furnish details of the proportion of such supply made. "The transition rules specify that individual states may insert a new provision giving the details of a methodology of calculation of the VAT paid which would be available as ITC of a state tax under a specified condition," Mohan said. Further, the government will refund 100 percent excise duty for goods costing above Rs 25,000 and bearing a brand name of the manufacturer and are serially numbered like TV, fridge or car chasis.