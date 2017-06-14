Jun 14, 2017 01:23 PM IST |
India's engineering exports to Doha hit by Qatar crisis
India's exports of engineering goods to Doha have suffered after Arab powers led by Saudi Arabia severed ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting terrorism, the Engineering Export Promotion Council said in a statement on Wednesday."Inputs from our engineering exporters indicate that shipping lines operating between India and Doha are keeping the containers on hold, the engineering trade body said.