you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire news
Apr 14, 2017 06:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian banks' loans rose 5.1 percent in two weeks to March 31 - RBI

Indian banks' loans rose 5.1 percent in the two weeks to March 31 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 3.16 trillion rupees ($49.08 billion) to 78.82 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 31. Non-food credit rose 3.18 trillion rupees to 78.28 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 19.30 billion rupees to 539.30 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 2.63 trillion rupees to 108.05 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 31.

