Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 1,000 crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance today said it has allotted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,000 crore on private placement basis.

"...the company has today, April 6, 2017, allotted its fifteenth tranche of Secured Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh each (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore," the company said in a BSE filing.

The company, in November last year, had said it proposed to issue, secured, redeemable NCDs worth Rs 6,000 crores, on a private placement basis.

The tenor of the NCDs will be five years and date of maturity will be April 6, 2022.