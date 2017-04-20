App
Stocks
Apr 20, 2017 05:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

India objects to China renaming six places in Arunachal

Taking offence to China renaming six places in Arunachal Pradesh, India today said inventing names of states of a neighbour does not make illegal occupation legal.

Reacting to the issue, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Gopal Baglay said Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.

He said "renaming or inventing names of states of your neighbour do not make illegal occupation as legal".

China yesterday had announced that it has "standardised" official names for six places in the Northeastern state and termed the provocative move as a "legitimate action".

The Chinese move came days after Beijing lodged strong protests with India over the Dalai Lama's visit to the frontier state.

