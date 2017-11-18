App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Nov 17, 2017 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

India-France partnership a force for peace, stability: Modi

The India-France strategic partnership is not limited to bilateral ties but acts as a force for peace and stability in the regional and global context as well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The India-France strategic partnership is not limited to bilateral ties but acts as a force for peace and stability in the regional and global context as well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.

He also said that he looks forward to receiving French President Emmanuel Macron in India at his earliest convenience.

He made these remarks when French Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian called on him here today.

The visiting dignitary briefed the prime minister on recent developments in the bilateral relationship as follow-up to Modi's visit to France in June, 2017.

The prime minister appreciated the contribution of Le Drian to the growing India-France engagement in his current role as well as in his earlier role as Defence Minister of France, an offcial statement said.

"The prime minister said that the significance of India- France Strategic Partnership is not limited to the bilateral context, but acts as a force for peace and stability in the regional and global context as well," it said.

tags #Business #India

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.